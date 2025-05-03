Wana Shutters Down: Mass Protest Demands Peace Amid Rising Violence
In Wana, a major strike organized by Muttahida Siyasi Aman Pasoon highlighted public outcry over worsening violence. The protest follows a deadly explosion that killed 12. Demonstrators demand improved security, police reinstatement, and reopening of schools, underscoring frustration with state inaction and calling for stability in South Waziristan.
A large-scale shutter-down strike took place in Wana, the hub of Lower South Waziristan, as reported by Dawn, protesting against the declining law and order situation. Initiated by the Muttahida Siyasi Aman Pasoon, the strike garnered substantial backing from major political parties, civil society, businesses, and the general populace on Friday.
The protest addressed a surge in violence, including kidnappings, extortion, and bombings that have gripped the region over the past year. The immediate cause was a deadly explosion at a peace committee office in Wana, killing 12 and injuring 18, just days after an IED blast in Azam Warsak claimed a child's life and injured another.
All markets, such as Rustam Bazaar, remained closed as thousands marched with white flags, chanting for immediate peace restoration. Key political figures from parties like JUI-F, PTI, PPP, JI, and others participated, condemning governmental inaction and the unchecked presence of militant groups.
The protest concluded with a 13-point demand presented to the government, calling for police reinstatement, school reopenings, trade restoration at Angoor Adda, and addressing kidnappings. Dawn emphasized the protest's significance, highlighting public frustration and urgent calls for peace and justice in South Waziristan.
Pakistan's security has been worsening, attributed to terrorism, political instability, and militant resurgence. The complexities of extremist influence, political friction, and socio-economic issues compound these challenges, painting a dire security landscape. (ANI)
