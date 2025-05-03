Arab Union for Tourism and GCTP Unite to Promote Tolerance Through Media

The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, led by Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, and the Arab Union for Tourism Media, chaired by Sultan Al Yehyai, have inked a pivotal memorandum of understanding. The MoU aims to bolster cooperation in tourism media, fostering a culture of tolerance and understanding.

Under this strategic agreement, the two organizations will collaborate on a series of events, workshops, and conferences aimed at enhancing intra-Arab tourism and spreading a message of tolerance via media channels. The MoU also calls for the exchange of expertise and coordination in promoting tourism initiatives and Arab heritage sites worldwide.

Al Jarwan emphasized the importance of tourism and media as partners in promoting peace and tolerance, seeing this partnership as a vital step in enhancing human values. Al Yehyai highlighted the agreement as a major stride in strengthening Arab tourism media, integrating cultural and civilization dialogues. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)