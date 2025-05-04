Gate of Sudan Festival: Bridging Cultures in Dubai

The Gate of Sudan Festival, taking place at Expo City Dubai, serves as a dynamic platform to share Sudanese culture globally from the UAE, reflecting the historical ties between the two peoples. Amin Gafar, Head of the Sudanese Diaspora in the UAE, expressed satisfaction at the cultural exchange occurring at this occasion. 'We are pleased with the participation of the Sudanese community in this important event,' stated Gafar, underscoring the active role Sudanese nationals have played in shaping the UAE's cultural landscape.

The festival highlights the strong social ties and deep-rooted Sudanese presence in the UAE. Gafar remarked on the Emiratis' deep appreciation for Sudanese culture, often exploring Sudan to engage with its traditions. He emphasized Sudan's cultural and geographic diversity as a source of strength, with over 140 languages and 400 tribes enhancing its unique national identity.

Ahmed Hamrawi, Founder of 'Emirates Loves Sudan' and coordinator of the festival, sees the event as a community initiative fostering connections between the Sudanese, Emiratis, and other nationalities. The festival received wide acclaim on social media, driven by cultural pride. Performances included Sudanese singer Nancy Agag and the Marsimba Band, alongside Emirati contributions from Abdullah Ismail and Tareq Al Menhali, showcasing a vibrant exchange of arts and culture.

