Left Menu

Jaishankar Advocates Partnerships Over Preaching in a Multipolar World

At the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted pressing global shifts, emphasizing that India favors partnerships over preachers, particularly those not practicing their own advice. He noted the critical role of the Arctic region and urged Europe to adapt to the new multipolar reality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:12 IST
Jaishankar Advocates Partnerships Over Preaching in a Multipolar World
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/@orfonline). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized on Sunday that the United States has become more self-sufficient, while Europe is under pressure to adapt to a multipolar world. Speaking at the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025, Jaishankar highlighted India's preference for partnerships over preachers, particularly those not practicing their advice domestically.

Jaishankar pointed out that parts of Europe are struggling to adjust to the shifting global landscape. He urged Europe to reflect on this reality if it seeks meaningful cooperation with India. He stated, 'We have now reached a stage where global events significantly impact us. The U.S. is more self-sufficient, Europe faces pressure, and the realities of multipolarity are emerging.'

The minister also discussed India's expanding influence in the polar regions, noting active involvement in Antarctica and recent policy developments in the Arctic. He stressed the global consequences of changes in the Arctic, which are critical for India's future, as the country with the most young people. 'The Arctic's trajectory will have global impacts, making it a concern for all,' he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025