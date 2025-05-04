Jaishankar Advocates Partnerships Over Preaching in a Multipolar World

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized on Sunday that the United States has become more self-sufficient, while Europe is under pressure to adapt to a multipolar world. Speaking at the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025, Jaishankar highlighted India's preference for partnerships over preachers, particularly those not practicing their advice domestically.

Jaishankar pointed out that parts of Europe are struggling to adjust to the shifting global landscape. He urged Europe to reflect on this reality if it seeks meaningful cooperation with India. He stated, 'We have now reached a stage where global events significantly impact us. The U.S. is more self-sufficient, Europe faces pressure, and the realities of multipolarity are emerging.'

The minister also discussed India's expanding influence in the polar regions, noting active involvement in Antarctica and recent policy developments in the Arctic. He stressed the global consequences of changes in the Arctic, which are critical for India's future, as the country with the most young people. 'The Arctic's trajectory will have global impacts, making it a concern for all,' he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)