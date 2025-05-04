Tensions Flare as Japan Protests Chinese Air and Sea Intrusions

Japan has formally protested against China following an incident involving a Chinese Coast Guard helicopter violating Japanese airspace. Four Chinese vessels also breached Japan's territorial waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands, which China refers to as the Diaoyu Islands, according to state media reports.

The Japanese news agency Kyodo disclosed that this recent incursion marked the fourth time China has intruded into Japanese airspace. The helicopter involved was launched from one of the Chinese Coast Guard ships that entered the area, as reported by Japan's Coast Guard, who also noted that the aircraft was observed for about 15 minutes.

In response to the incident, Japan's Air Self-Defence Force deployed two fighter jets. Furthermore, the Japanese Foreign Ministry expressed its discontent, summoning a senior Chinese diplomat to address the situation. Meanwhile, Chinese media countered that during the Coast Guard's routine patrols, a Japanese civilian aircraft allegedly intruded on Chinese airspace over the Diaoyu Dao, leading to protective measures by China.

