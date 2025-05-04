Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Japan Protests Chinese Air and Sea Intrusions

Japan protests after a Chinese Coast Guard helicopter violated Japanese airspace, and four vessels entered its waters near the contested Senkaku Islands. This was the fourth airspace violation by China, prompting diplomatic protests from Japan and a tit-for-tat complaint by China against a Japanese civilian aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:28 IST
A file photo of the East China Sea (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Japan has formally protested against China following an incident involving a Chinese Coast Guard helicopter violating Japanese airspace. Four Chinese vessels also breached Japan's territorial waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands, which China refers to as the Diaoyu Islands, according to state media reports.

The Japanese news agency Kyodo disclosed that this recent incursion marked the fourth time China has intruded into Japanese airspace. The helicopter involved was launched from one of the Chinese Coast Guard ships that entered the area, as reported by Japan's Coast Guard, who also noted that the aircraft was observed for about 15 minutes.

In response to the incident, Japan's Air Self-Defence Force deployed two fighter jets. Furthermore, the Japanese Foreign Ministry expressed its discontent, summoning a senior Chinese diplomat to address the situation. Meanwhile, Chinese media countered that during the Coast Guard's routine patrols, a Japanese civilian aircraft allegedly intruded on Chinese airspace over the Diaoyu Dao, leading to protective measures by China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

