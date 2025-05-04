Left Menu

India and Belgium Strengthen Economic Ties: A Vision for Future Growth

Union Minister Piyush Goyal's meeting with Belgian counterparts in Brussels aims to boost Indo-Belgian trade, technology, and investment partnership. Discussions focus on strengthening bilateral trade, strategic sector investments, and the EU-India Free Trade Agreement. Both nations seek resilient economic cooperation amidst global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:46 IST
India and Belgium Strengthen Economic Ties: A Vision for Future Growth
Piyush Goyal meets Belgian Defence Minister, Minister-President of Flanders (Photo/X@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal engaged in a significant dialogue in Brussels on May 2 with Belgian officials to fortify the Indo-Belgian partnership. The meeting, aiming to boost collaboration in trade, technology, and investment, witnessed a strategic discussion with Belgian Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken and Minister-President of the Flanders region Matthias Diependaele.

Following Princess Astrid of Belgium's visit to India, which underscored avenues for bilateral collaboration, both sides demonstrated a shared ambition to enhance economic ties. The Belgian Economic Mission, led by Princess Astrid, played a pivotal role in invigorating the momentum of this bilateral relationship, as reported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Key discussions encompassed boosting bilateral trade, industrial collaboration, and investment in sectors like semiconductors and clean energy. The Flanders region was spotlighted as a crucial partner, while the meeting also reviewed EU-India Free Trade Agreement negotiations. Acknowledging India as a fast-growing major economy, both nations reaffirmed their vision for mutual economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025