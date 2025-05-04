India and Belgium Strengthen Economic Ties: A Vision for Future Growth

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal engaged in a significant dialogue in Brussels on May 2 with Belgian officials to fortify the Indo-Belgian partnership. The meeting, aiming to boost collaboration in trade, technology, and investment, witnessed a strategic discussion with Belgian Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken and Minister-President of the Flanders region Matthias Diependaele.

Following Princess Astrid of Belgium's visit to India, which underscored avenues for bilateral collaboration, both sides demonstrated a shared ambition to enhance economic ties. The Belgian Economic Mission, led by Princess Astrid, played a pivotal role in invigorating the momentum of this bilateral relationship, as reported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Key discussions encompassed boosting bilateral trade, industrial collaboration, and investment in sectors like semiconductors and clean energy. The Flanders region was spotlighted as a crucial partner, while the meeting also reviewed EU-India Free Trade Agreement negotiations. Acknowledging India as a fast-growing major economy, both nations reaffirmed their vision for mutual economic prosperity.

