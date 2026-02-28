Transforming Uttar Pradesh: Investment Surge and Social Welfare Advances under CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asserted that the state has made significant strides in attracting global investors due to its secure environment and decisive governance. Speaking at a Ujjwala Yojana event in Lucknow, he highlighted the dramatic shift since 2017, with major investors now eager to enter the state.

The Chief Minister credited this interest to the government's ability to address investor concerns and facilitate economic growth, emphasizing benefits such as job creation for the youth. He lauded Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's endeavors to secure international investment, noting that potential deals with Germany, Japan, and Singapore could positively impact the region.

In addition to economic development, Adityanath detailed social welfare efforts, including the Ujjwala Yojana subsidy for gas cylinders and a new HPV vaccination drive. The vaccination campaign targets 14-year-old girls and aims to prevent cervical cancer, reflecting the government's broader commitment to public health and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)