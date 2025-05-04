Moscow Symposium Champions Family Empowerment and Interfaith Harmony

In Moscow, a significant international symposium convened under the banner of the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities, where Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, played a key role. The gathering, titled "The Role of the Family in Empowering Society," delved into the essential function of families as societal pillars.

The symposium featured distinguished figures such as Sheikh Rawi Gainuddin, Grand Mufti of Russia, and led to a memorandum of understanding between the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities and the Religious Administration of Muslims in Russia. The focus was on promoting cultural convergence and the values of tolerance and coexistence.

Key topics included family disintegration, modern cultural influences, and technological challenges impacting family dynamics. Religious leaders and cultural thinkers sought to address these issues, stressing the family as a cornerstone of societal security and unity. An exhibition at the Moscow Grand Mosque further celebrated this theme, showcasing the depth of Islamic culture.

