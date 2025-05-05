Taiwan Considers Strict Travel Authorization for Officials to Prevent Chinese Infiltration

The Taiwanese government is considering new regulations that would require legislators and elected officials to obtain prior authorization before visiting China, a move aimed at mitigating Chinese infiltration, local media Taipei Times reported. This initiative is part of 17 measures introduced by President William Lai in March to counter China's growing influence.

An official highlighted the possibility of amending the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and Mainland Area to impose stringent controls on all civil servants traveling to China. The proposed regulation would encompass military personnel, government workers, and elected officials, ensuring their trips are conducted transparently to prevent infiltration attempts.

The official noted the security risks associated with the Legislative Yuan, as legislators possess sensitive information yet currently do not require travel approval. Certain officials may need joint review and authorization for China visits, whereas grassroots civil servants would only need to disclose their travel details publicly, they added.

