India's Sacred Gesture: Buddha's Relics Strengthen Ties with Vietnam
The Indian government's gesture of sending Lord Buddha’s relics to Vietnam symbolizes deep spiritual connections between the two nations. This move, praised by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, represents Prime Minister Modi's efforts to strengthen ties with Buddhist countries and promote peace, technology, and cultural exchanges, boosting India-Vietnam relations.
- Country:
- Vietnam
In a symbolic gesture underscoring deep spiritual ties, India has sent the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Vietnam, marking a significant occasion in the relationship between the two nations. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the importance of this event, noting that it strengthens the bonds of shared Buddhist heritage between India and Vietnam.
Minister Rijiju praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to enhancing connections with Buddhist countries, emphasizing peace and compassion as central to this outreach. The arrival of the relics in Ho Chi Minh City on May 2, in anticipation of the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations, reinforces India's message of goodwill and faith.
Along with cultural ties, the visit opens up promising avenues for collaboration in areas such as technology and pharmaceuticals. Vietnam, noted for its dynamic economy, has shown considerable interest in Indian business expertise. According to Minister Rijiju, this sets the stage for expanded economic and cultural exchanges, with significant mutual benefits anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Jeddah for two-day visit.
I told Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night he has got approval ratings that would make me jealous: US Vice President JD Vance.
PM Narendra Modi asks steel sector to adopt new processes, new grades and new scales to be future ready.
PM Narendra Modi decides to cut short visit to Saudi Arabia after terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Govt sources.
Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by PM Narendra Modi was briefed in detail on Pahalgam terror attack: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.