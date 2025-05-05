India's Sacred Gesture: Buddha's Relics Strengthen Ties with Vietnam

In a symbolic gesture underscoring deep spiritual ties, India has sent the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Vietnam, marking a significant occasion in the relationship between the two nations. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the importance of this event, noting that it strengthens the bonds of shared Buddhist heritage between India and Vietnam.

Minister Rijiju praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to enhancing connections with Buddhist countries, emphasizing peace and compassion as central to this outreach. The arrival of the relics in Ho Chi Minh City on May 2, in anticipation of the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations, reinforces India's message of goodwill and faith.

Along with cultural ties, the visit opens up promising avenues for collaboration in areas such as technology and pharmaceuticals. Vietnam, noted for its dynamic economy, has shown considerable interest in Indian business expertise. According to Minister Rijiju, this sets the stage for expanded economic and cultural exchanges, with significant mutual benefits anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)