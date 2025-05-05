Left Menu

India's Sacred Gesture: Buddha's Relics Strengthen Ties with Vietnam

The Indian government's gesture of sending Lord Buddha’s relics to Vietnam symbolizes deep spiritual connections between the two nations. This move, praised by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, represents Prime Minister Modi's efforts to strengthen ties with Buddhist countries and promote peace, technology, and cultural exchanges, boosting India-Vietnam relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:27 IST
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

In a symbolic gesture underscoring deep spiritual ties, India has sent the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Vietnam, marking a significant occasion in the relationship between the two nations. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the importance of this event, noting that it strengthens the bonds of shared Buddhist heritage between India and Vietnam.

Minister Rijiju praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to enhancing connections with Buddhist countries, emphasizing peace and compassion as central to this outreach. The arrival of the relics in Ho Chi Minh City on May 2, in anticipation of the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations, reinforces India's message of goodwill and faith.

Along with cultural ties, the visit opens up promising avenues for collaboration in areas such as technology and pharmaceuticals. Vietnam, noted for its dynamic economy, has shown considerable interest in Indian business expertise. According to Minister Rijiju, this sets the stage for expanded economic and cultural exchanges, with significant mutual benefits anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

