Buddhist Ties Deepen India-Vietnam Relations

India's Ambassador to Vietnam highlights the deep-rooted Buddhist connections bolstering the bilateral relationship between India and Vietnam. The historic links through Buddhism are seen as strengthening cultural and spiritual bonds, underscored by the ongoing display of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha in Ho Chi Minh City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:15 IST
Sandeep Arya, India's Ambassador to Vietnam. Image Credit: ANI
  • Vietnam

India's Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeep Arya, has underscored the significant Buddhist connections as a cornerstone of the robust partnership between India and Vietnam. Arya noted that these spiritual and historical links represent a 'very strong' element of the bilateral relationship.

Speaking to ANI, Arya pointed out that India, often regarded as the land of Buddha, has imparted his teachings and lifestyle as integral components of Vietnam's spirituality and belief system. He highlighted that the arrival of Buddhist monks in Vietnam approximately 1800 years ago is a testament to this enduring bond.

The recent arrival of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha in Ho Chi Minh City, marking the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations, further solidifies these cultural ties. Led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Indian delegation's presence at this event is seen as enhancing people-to-people connections, celebrating peace, compassion, and harmony as preached by Lord Buddha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

