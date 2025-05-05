Buddhist Ties Deepen India-Vietnam Relations

India's Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeep Arya, has underscored the significant Buddhist connections as a cornerstone of the robust partnership between India and Vietnam. Arya noted that these spiritual and historical links represent a 'very strong' element of the bilateral relationship.

Speaking to ANI, Arya pointed out that India, often regarded as the land of Buddha, has imparted his teachings and lifestyle as integral components of Vietnam's spirituality and belief system. He highlighted that the arrival of Buddhist monks in Vietnam approximately 1800 years ago is a testament to this enduring bond.

The recent arrival of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha in Ho Chi Minh City, marking the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations, further solidifies these cultural ties. Led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Indian delegation's presence at this event is seen as enhancing people-to-people connections, celebrating peace, compassion, and harmony as preached by Lord Buddha.

