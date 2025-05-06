UN Security Council Grills Pakistan Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

In an informal closed-door session, members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) directed sharp inquiries at Pakistan, questioning its narrative surrounding a recent terror attack, sources revealed to ANI in New York. The session, convened amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, did not result in an official statement.

According to sources, UNSC members dismissed Pakistan's 'false flag' claims and scrutinized its ties to the proscribed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, potentially involved in the attack. Broad condemnation of the terrorist act was echoed, with some members highlighting concerns over targeting individuals based on religious beliefs. Accountability was a key theme during discussions.

Amidst these tensions, Pakistan is facing international scrutiny for recent missile tests perceived as escalatory. Despite initiating 'Exercises Indus' with missile launches, Pakistan's attempts to internationalize the issue have stalled, with calls for bilateral resolution with India prevailing. Additionally, water flow reductions in the Chenab River, vital for Pakistan's irrigation, pose new challenges attributed to India's actions following the Pahalgam attack.

Further complicating matters, Lufthansa Airlines announced the suspension of operations through Pakistani airspace, following India's airspace closure to Pakistani registered and operated flights. The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed this closure in effect from April 30 to May 23, impacting both civilian and military aviation, adding another layer to the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)