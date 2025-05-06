Left Menu

Calls Intensify for Afghan Refugee Protection Amid Mass Deportations

Afghans face inhumane treatment amid mass deportations from Pakistan. Over 110,000 returned primarily due to economic hardship. Deportees demand support from the Islamic Emirates for shelter and employment. Advocacy groups pressure Pakistan to uphold refugee rights, fearing these actions worsen Afghanistan's humanitarian issues.

Afghan migrants in Pakistan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid widespread reports of harsh treatment by Pakistani police, Afghan refugees are appealing for increased assistance from the Islamic Emirates as forced deportations loom, according to a recent Tolo News report. More than 110,000 have been sent back from Pakistan, with additional numbers returning from Iran and Turkey.

The struggle stems from economic distress, the primary reason many Afghans migrate. Deportees have called on the Islamic Emirate to aid in providing essential shelter and employment opportunities. One deportee shared with Tolo News the dire situation, stating, "Our child fell ill during imprisonment in Pakistan, and my wife also needs medical help. We require immediate support."

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation noted since April 1, 144,000 Afghans have returned, including over 110,000 from Pakistan. Contrarily, the International Organization for Migration reported 190,000 have come back in recent weeks. Amnesty International criticized the deportations for violating non-refoulement principles, fearing repercussions on women's safety, education, and livelihoods. Advocacy groups have called for Pakistan to adhere to its refugee commitments to prevent worsening the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

