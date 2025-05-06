Left Menu

AI: A Catalyst for Revitalizing Global Human Development

A new UNDP report reveals a slowdown in human development progress, urging exploration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a catalyst for change. Despite fears of job automation, AI presents potential opportunities, emphasizing a human-centered approach to foster inclusive growth and tackle widening inequalities between nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:21 IST
AI: A Catalyst for Revitalizing Global Human Development
Human Development progress slows to 35-year low: UNDP (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has unveiled a sobering report that highlights an unprecedented slowdown in global human development, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerging as a potential solution. Contrary to expected recoveries following the crises of 2020-2021, the report indicates only a slight improvement in global development.

The 2025 Human Development Report, titled 'A Matter of Choice: People and Possibilities in the Age of Artificial Intelligence', examines the Human Development Index (HDI). It warns of stagnation in HDI across all regions, escalating inequalities between affluent and less privileged nations, and the pressing need for decisive measures to prevent a prolonged stagnation.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner voiced concerns over the deceleration, warning that without action, achievements anticipated by 2030 could be delayed by decades. As low-development-score countries grapple with trade tensions, debt crises, and automation challenges, Steiner advocates for leveraging AI as a tool for development, emphasizing a shift toward a human-centered AI approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025