AI: A Catalyst for Revitalizing Global Human Development

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has unveiled a sobering report that highlights an unprecedented slowdown in global human development, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerging as a potential solution. Contrary to expected recoveries following the crises of 2020-2021, the report indicates only a slight improvement in global development.

The 2025 Human Development Report, titled 'A Matter of Choice: People and Possibilities in the Age of Artificial Intelligence', examines the Human Development Index (HDI). It warns of stagnation in HDI across all regions, escalating inequalities between affluent and less privileged nations, and the pressing need for decisive measures to prevent a prolonged stagnation.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner voiced concerns over the deceleration, warning that without action, achievements anticipated by 2030 could be delayed by decades. As low-development-score countries grapple with trade tensions, debt crises, and automation challenges, Steiner advocates for leveraging AI as a tool for development, emphasizing a shift toward a human-centered AI approach.

