Vietnam Stands Firm in South China Sea Dispute

Vietnam protests China's and the Philippines' actions at Sandy Cay in the South China Sea, emphasizing its sovereignty claims. The nation urges adherence to international law and aims for peaceful resolutions, while engaging in regional cooperation and reinforcing legal standpoints to assert its maritime rights.

  • Vietnam

In a bold move, Vietnam has expressed strong objections to the activities of China and the Philippines at Sandy Cay, a contested area in the South China Sea. Last week, separate flag-raising events by the two nations heightened tensions in the region, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Vietnam's foreign ministry spokesperson, Pham Thu Hang, stated that the country is urging all parties to recognize its sovereignty and abide by international law to maintain peace in the East Sea. This response comes after China's coast guard landed on Sandy Cay and the Philippines deployed coast guards, both raising their flags over the disputed site.

Vietnam's strategic approach involves balancing, bandwagoning, and neutrality. Recent collaborations include joint maritime patrols with China and drills with the Philippines, demonstrating a focus on humanitarian operations and disaster response. Despite China's opposition, Vietnam continues to reinforce its legal claims in the region.

