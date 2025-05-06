Left Menu

IDF Reinforces Battlefield Safety with Armored Tiger Ambulances

The Israel Defense Forces acquire 20 advanced armored 'Tiger Ambulances' to safely evacuate wounded soldiers from enemy zones, enhancing battlefield survival rates with state-of-the-art medical equipment and protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:48 IST
Flag of Israel. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a landmark development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has secured 20 state-of-the-art armored 'Tiger Ambulances'. These vehicles are uniquely engineered to evacuate wounded soldiers from conflict zones, even under direct enemy fire.

The Tiger Ambulances merge cutting-edge medical equipment with superior armor protection, fulfilling a crucial need recognized during ongoing confrontations. They ensure that injured soldiers receive immediate medical attention in a secured environment, notably increasing their chances of survival on the battlefield.

This strategic advancement is a result of a collaboration between Shefer-Bar, a branch of the Yossi Ambulances Group, and Plasan Sasa. The initiative marks a significant milestone in military medical response capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

