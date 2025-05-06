Left Menu

Khaleda Zia's Return Reignites Hope and Scrutiny in Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's return to Dhaka after medical treatment in London has stirred optimism among her supporters. Accompanied by her daughters-in-law, she was welcomed by thousands of BNP followers. Her comeback refocuses attention on the party's future leadership amid internal challenges and potential transitions.

Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia returns home after medical treatment (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia, returned to Dhaka on Tuesday after receiving medical treatment in London. Her arrival was met with fervent support from thousands of BNP leaders and workers who lined the streets from the airport to her residence, carrying placards and flags to mark the occasion.

Accompanied by her two daughters-in-law, Zubaida and Sharmila Rahman, Zia arrived on a special flight provided by Qatar's Emir. Her son, Tarique Rahman, who remains in London due to legal issues, continues to lead the BNP in an acting capacity. Zia's return raises questions about party succession and potential shifts in leadership dynamics, especially with Zubaida Rahman's growing prominence.

The BNP faces significant internal hurdles, with organizational weaknesses and leadership challenges exacerbated by years of political repression. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP's Secretary-General, hailed Zia's homecoming as a pivotal moment for Bangladesh's democratic aspirations. However, internal misconduct and disputes remain a threat to the party's stability and the hope her return has inspired.

(With inputs from agencies.)

