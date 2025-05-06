Iranian Foreign Minister's Strategic Visit to India: Strengthening Ties Amid Regional Tensions

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, embarked on a significant visit to India, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs. His arrival is scheduled for May 7 in New Delhi, where he is set to engage in crucial discussions with Indian leaders.

On May 8, Araghchi will confer with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House. This pivotal meeting will be followed by an afternoon rendezvous with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. His visit is expected to conclude by the evening.

Prior to India, Araghchi visited Islamabad to address matters of economic interest with Pakistan. As tensions linger following a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Araghchi's tour emphasizes Iran's ready stance in mediating peace efforts within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)