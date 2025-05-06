Iranian Foreign Minister's Strategic Visit to India: Strengthening Ties Amid Regional Tensions
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi visits India to bolster bilateral ties through key meetings with Indian officials. The visit comes amid regional challenges, with Iran emphasizing peace initiatives following recent tensions. India and Iran continue to build on historical ties, aiming to enhance cooperation across various sectors.
The Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, embarked on a significant visit to India, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs. His arrival is scheduled for May 7 in New Delhi, where he is set to engage in crucial discussions with Indian leaders.
On May 8, Araghchi will confer with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House. This pivotal meeting will be followed by an afternoon rendezvous with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. His visit is expected to conclude by the evening.
Prior to India, Araghchi visited Islamabad to address matters of economic interest with Pakistan. As tensions linger following a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Araghchi's tour emphasizes Iran's ready stance in mediating peace efforts within the region.
