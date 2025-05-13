Left Menu

UN Chief Advocates for Overhaul: Cost-Cutting and Tech Innovations in Focus

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for significant structural changes to boost the organization's effectiveness. His plans include cost reductions, tech centralization, and service relocation, which may be 'painful' but aim for efficiency. A dedicated team will explore management strategies to implement these reforms.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking in New York, unveiled an ambitious agenda for overhauling the UN's operations to enhance its effectiveness in addressing global challenges. His wide-ranging plan involves cutting costs, relocating services from high-cost areas, and leveraging technology to streamline processes.

In his address at the UN80 Initiative briefing, Guterres underscored three pivotal areas for reform: rapid efficiency improvements, mandate reviews, and system-wide structural changes. The appointed Working Group, led by Under-Secretary-General Catherine Pollard, is tasked with developing a comprehensive management strategy to define a new business model for the UN.

Focusing on cost reduction and efficiency, the proposals include workforce streamlining, consolidation of functions, and centralizing support services. Guterres highlighted ongoing efforts in budgetary savings, indicating potential closures and mergers within the UN system to eliminate redundancies and slash expenditures.

