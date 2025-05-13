Left Menu

Strengthening Resilience: Asia-Pacific's Response to a New Cold War

International affairs expert Robin Niblett warns of a new Cold War marked by US-China rivalry affecting Asia-Pacific democracies. He emphasizes economic, military, and ideological divides, urging strengthened resilience and alliances. Niblett highlights regional security risks underlining the need for strategic partnerships and resilience against 'gray zone' threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:54 IST
Strengthening Resilience: Asia-Pacific's Response to a New Cold War
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Robin Niblett, a distinguished expert in international affairs, delivered a stern warning at a Taipei forum about a new Cold War emerging in the Asia-Pacific region. According to Niblett, this modern Cold War, driven by the intensifying rivalry between the United States and China, is reshaping global geopolitics.

Speaking at the Centre for Asia-Pacific Resilience and Innovation, Niblett highlighted China's aggressive naval investments and nuclear advancements as efforts to break from the 'first island chain.' He stressed the dual-use nature of China's technological progress, aligning economic growth with military power under the 'military-civil fusion' strategy.

Niblett articulated the ideological battle between authoritarian and democratic regimes, arguing that the conflict's current phase was catalyzed by Russia's actions in Ukraine. He stressed the necessity for Asia-Pacific democracies to increase defense spending, fortify economic resilience, and solidify ties with global allies, including the G7 and ASEAN.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025