Strengthening Resilience: Asia-Pacific's Response to a New Cold War

Robin Niblett, a distinguished expert in international affairs, delivered a stern warning at a Taipei forum about a new Cold War emerging in the Asia-Pacific region. According to Niblett, this modern Cold War, driven by the intensifying rivalry between the United States and China, is reshaping global geopolitics.

Speaking at the Centre for Asia-Pacific Resilience and Innovation, Niblett highlighted China's aggressive naval investments and nuclear advancements as efforts to break from the 'first island chain.' He stressed the dual-use nature of China's technological progress, aligning economic growth with military power under the 'military-civil fusion' strategy.

Niblett articulated the ideological battle between authoritarian and democratic regimes, arguing that the conflict's current phase was catalyzed by Russia's actions in Ukraine. He stressed the necessity for Asia-Pacific democracies to increase defense spending, fortify economic resilience, and solidify ties with global allies, including the G7 and ASEAN.

