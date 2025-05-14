A Mother's Heart-Wrenching Plea Amidst Balochistan's Persistent Struggles

A video released by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has unveiled the poignant and heartrending appeal of a mother from Balochistan, as she demands the return of her son, who was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces. In her plea, she holds the Quran dear, imploring, "For the sake of the Holy Quran, return my son."

The BYC emphasized that this plea transcends personal grief, representing the collective anguish of a nation enduring systemic oppression. They identified the missing individual as Naeem Bashir, a college student from Turbat, who was abducted on February 5 without any formal arrest or legal procedure. The committee condemned this act as an obliteration of Baloch voices, declaring, "No arrest warrant. No legal process. No court. No trial. We, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, reject this erasure. We reject this oppression, where mothers must carry the Holy Quran to appeal to humanity."

In Pakistan, enforced disappearances, particularly in Balochistan, are rampant violations of human rights. Such abductions occur without legal oversight, leaving families suffering in uncertainty about the fate of their loved ones. The victims often face harsh detentions, torture, and even extrajudicial killings under the pretext of counterterrorism efforts. These acts occur within a veil of media silence, facilitated by international disregard, perpetuating a systematic campaign to quash dissent among marginalized communities like the Baloch. Despite international outcry, these practices prevail unchecked, reflecting the broader struggle for justice and recognition in Pakistan. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)