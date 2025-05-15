India Advances Global Agenda on Terrorism Amid Tensions with Pakistan
KP Fabian, a foreign affairs expert, urged sharing evidence of the Pahalgam attack with the UN Security Council and pushing for The Resistance Front to be declared a terrorist organization. Although China may object, efforts continue. India and Pakistan recently engaged in military actions, but tensions have eased with a mutual ceasefire.
Foreign affairs expert KP Fabian has called for the sharing of evidence regarding the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam with the UN Security Council. Fabian also advocated for India to seek the designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) as a terrorist organization. Fabian noted potential objections from China, a permanent UNSC member.
During a meeting in New York, India's technical team discussed anti-terrorism efforts under the 2022 Delhi Declaration with UN officials, emphasizing emerging technology's use in terrorism. Meanwhile, US State Department reaffirmed its stance on not mediating in the Kashmir dispute, urging direct dialogue between India and Pakistan.
Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor on May 7 targeted terrorist sites in Pakistan and PoJK as a response to the Pahalgam attack which killed 26 civilians. Following retaliations by Pakistan, both nations reached a ceasefire on May 10, reducing immediate tensions across the region.
