Left Menu

India Advances Global Agenda on Terrorism Amid Tensions with Pakistan

KP Fabian, a foreign affairs expert, urged sharing evidence of the Pahalgam attack with the UN Security Council and pushing for The Resistance Front to be declared a terrorist organization. Although China may object, efforts continue. India and Pakistan recently engaged in military actions, but tensions have eased with a mutual ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:08 IST
India Advances Global Agenda on Terrorism Amid Tensions with Pakistan
Foreign affairs expert KP Fabian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign affairs expert KP Fabian has called for the sharing of evidence regarding the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam with the UN Security Council. Fabian also advocated for India to seek the designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) as a terrorist organization. Fabian noted potential objections from China, a permanent UNSC member.

During a meeting in New York, India's technical team discussed anti-terrorism efforts under the 2022 Delhi Declaration with UN officials, emphasizing emerging technology's use in terrorism. Meanwhile, US State Department reaffirmed its stance on not mediating in the Kashmir dispute, urging direct dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor on May 7 targeted terrorist sites in Pakistan and PoJK as a response to the Pahalgam attack which killed 26 civilians. Following retaliations by Pakistan, both nations reached a ceasefire on May 10, reducing immediate tensions across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025