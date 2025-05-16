Left Menu

Bangladeshi Women's Rights Activists Rally for Dignity and Equality

Activists in Dhaka gathered to protest against anti-feminist sentiment and demand equal rights for women. The rally highlighted issues like derogatory remarks by hardline groups and the urgency for reforms following the ousting of ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Critics also called for elections amidst rising Islamic extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:57 IST
Visuals from the protest (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Thousands of women's rights activists gathered on Friday on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka, demanding equal rights and dignity for women. The demonstration, themed "A march of solidarity at the call of women," protested attempts to undermine women's rights in the name of religion.

The protest comes amid heightened anti-feminist sentiment in Bangladesh, following controversy over a Women's Reform Commission's proposal to recognize sex workers as laborers. Hardline Islamist groups opposed the move, making derogatory remarks about women.

Activists condemned these statements, demanding rights and dignity. Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, ousted last year, now sees women's reforms lagging under the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Women's rights and secularism advocate Taslima Nasreen criticized the interim government, highlighting persisting violence against women, theft, robbery, and terrorism. She called for swift elections, asserting that the current administration, deemed illegitimate, should step down.

Nasreen claimed that Islamic extremism also targets those associated with Hasina's party, the Awami League, further pushing for secular and fundamental freedoms in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

