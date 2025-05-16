Strengthening Ties: France and India Forge Ahead in Global Cooperation

Anne Grillo, Director General for Global Affairs and G7/G20 Sous-Sherpa at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, has triumphantly concluded her trip to India, signaling robust Indo-French cooperation. Her meetings highlighted future collaborations in climate change, culture, education, and innovation.

During her visit from May 14-16, Grillo co-chaired the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) Governing Council meeting alongside Dr. PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Indian Prime Minister. Discussions revolved around the significance of resilient infrastructure to mitigate climate change effects.

Grillo expressed France's pride in co-chairing the CDRI since 2024, emphasizing the need for climate-compatible infrastructure development. France is set to host an international CDRI conference, along with the United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France. The deliberations indicate strong cooperation between the countries in infrastructure resilience and global climate action.

The French Ambassador visited several cultural institutions in India, underscoring Indo-French synergies. She engaged with 'We are the Ocean' festival participants, probing areas like ocean conservation and sustainable dialogue. Grillo also conducted high-level bilateral discussions with Indian leaders on topics such as global governance and energy transition.

Crucial future collaborations include the development of the 'Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum' project, with expertise shared by France. The extensive feasibility study executed by France Museums Developpement aims to transform historic North and South Blocks into a world-class museum, showcasing Indian history.

Grillo's keynote at the France Alumni Day 2025 underscored women's leadership, bridging French and Indian educational networks to inspire gender equity in professional domains. Her visit reflects a deepened Indo-French partnership firm on addressing contemporary global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)