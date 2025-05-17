Secret Burials Spark Outcry in Balochistan

In a move sparking significant controversy, three young men, reportedly killed during a confrontation with Pakistani forces, were buried secretly at night without their families' knowledge or the performance of traditional funeral rites. The Balochistan Post (TBP) highlighted that the burials occurred under cover of darkness at Turbat's Taleemi Chowk cemetery, lacking necessary Islamic customs, including shrouds.

Grieving families expressed severe distress, claiming they were left in the dark for three days by police and relevant officials who failed to offer meaningful assistance. They accused authorities of grossly disregarding religious and cultural customs by conducting the burials in this secretive manner. In defiance, a significant number of women, children, and citizens staged a sit-in on the main highway, demanding the return of the bodies for appropriate burial. Despite this public outcry, authorities did not relent, forcing families to resort to absentee funeral prayers.

Family members, quoted by TBP, reported that police have barred any attempts to exhumate or perform final religious rites. This incident adds to the troubling trend of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where some victims eventually resurface, while others endure continued detention or are killed. These violations, compounded by no governmental accountability, exacerbate insecurity and public distrust in the region, undermining peace and justice initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)