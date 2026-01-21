Accountability Ensures Safety After Water Tank Collapse in Gujarat

Seven people were arrested by Surat Rural Police on Wednesday following the collapse of a newly built water tank in Tadkeshwar village. The incident injured three laborers and raised serious concerns over construction safety and accountability.

The 15-meter-high tank, costing Rs 21 crore, was filled to its nine-lakh-liter capacity for testing when it suddenly collapsed on Monday evening. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has since ordered stringent actions against the contractors and officials involved, stating that quality must never be compromised in construction projects.

An official release noted arrests from Jayanti Super Construction, Mehsana, and the PMC agency, Mars Planning Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board has lodged an official complaint, and a case has been registered at Mandvi Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)