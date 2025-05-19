A Monumental Tribute: 16-Feet Hanuman Unveiled in Guyana

A grand celebration marked the unveiling of a 16-feet statue of Lord Hanuman at the Seeta Ram Radhey Shyam Mandir in Sparta, on Guyana's Essequibo coast. The Indian Embassy in Guyana lauded the statue as a 'symbol of faith, friendship, and firm resolve,' bolstering cultural connections between India and Guyana.

The statue, brought from India by the Sooklal family as a tribute to their parents, was revealed in a vibrant ceremony attended by numerous devotees. This significant event was preceded by a three-day yajna featuring bhajans and cultural presentations. It represents a pivotal moment for both the temple and the wider Hindu community in the region.

The statement, shared on social media by the Indian Embassy, emphasized ongoing efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Guyana. Acknowledging the impact of the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, celebrated the achievements of Indian-origin communities in Guyana, including the presidency of Dr. Irfan Ali.

