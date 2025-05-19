A Monumental Tribute: 16-Feet Hanuman Unveiled in Guyana
A 16-feet statue of Lord Hanuman was inaugurated at Seeta Ram Radhey Shyam Mandir in Guyana, symbolizing faith and India's cultural ties. The monument, imported from India, honors the Sooklal family's ancestors. Its unveiling coincides with a significant religious event, marking a milestone for the Hindu community in the region.
A grand celebration marked the unveiling of a 16-feet statue of Lord Hanuman at the Seeta Ram Radhey Shyam Mandir in Sparta, on Guyana's Essequibo coast. The Indian Embassy in Guyana lauded the statue as a 'symbol of faith, friendship, and firm resolve,' bolstering cultural connections between India and Guyana.
The statue, brought from India by the Sooklal family as a tribute to their parents, was revealed in a vibrant ceremony attended by numerous devotees. This significant event was preceded by a three-day yajna featuring bhajans and cultural presentations. It represents a pivotal moment for both the temple and the wider Hindu community in the region.
The statement, shared on social media by the Indian Embassy, emphasized ongoing efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Guyana. Acknowledging the impact of the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, celebrated the achievements of Indian-origin communities in Guyana, including the presidency of Dr. Irfan Ali.
(With inputs from agencies.)
