Operation Gideon's Chariot: IDF's Strategic Push Against Hamas

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have outlined their strategic offensive against Hamas in a detailed update on Operation Gideon's Chariot. Delivering the update through a video message, IDF Spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani highlighted the operation's major objectives, revealing an intensified ground advance in both Northern and Southern Gaza.

Highlighting the mission's urgency post the October 7th massacre, Lt Col Shoshani asserted, "Our mission is clear: bring our hostages home and dismantle Hamas's military and governing capabilities." Over the past week, the Israeli Air Force targeted more than 670 sites associated with Hamas, including tunnels, weapon depots, and anti-tank units. Israeli troops have been deployed deep into Gaza to neutralize threats and dismantle terror infrastructure.

Shoshani outlined four critical objectives: providing warnings to civilians, controlling the battlefield, ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens, and dismantling Hamas leadership. He confirmed the elimination of several terrorists and emphasized the precision of ongoing airstrikes. "This campaign won't end overnight," Shoshani stated, pledging continued action until Hamas is subdued and hostages are freed.

(With inputs from agencies.)