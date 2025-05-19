Global Voices Demand Justice: 30 Years Without the Panchen Lama

In Zurich, over 200 Tibetans and human rights advocates came together on Saturday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the enforced disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima. This event, marking the global appeal for justice and accountability, was organized by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), emphasized the ongoing human rights crisis in Tibet.

The Central Tibetan Administration underscored that the gathering focused on revealing one of the most serious instances of religious persecution in modern history. Despite decades of appeals from the United Nations and international human rights organizations, China continues to withhold information on the status and whereabouts of the Panchen Lama, according to the CTA.

The event was co-hosted by the Tibetan Youth Association in Europe (TYAE) and the Swiss Tibetan Women's Association. It kicked off with introductory remarks, the Tibetan national anthem, and a moment of silence for those who lost their lives for the Tibetan cause. The unified concerns of the Tibetan people were presented to the Chinese Embassy via a petition calling for accountability and transparency. TYAE Co-President, Karma Gahler, highlighted the Panchen Lama's disappearance as a symbol of broader issues of oppression in Tibet.

