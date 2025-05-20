Supreme Court Backs Trump Administration in Revoking Venezuelan TPS
The US Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Trump administration, allowing the revocation of Temporary Protected Status for thousands of Venezuelans. The decision comes after federal pushback and will affect nearly 600,000 individuals as tensions rise over US immigration policy and foreign affairs jurisdiction.
In a pivotal decision, the US Supreme Court on Monday sided with the Trump administration, permitting the withdrawal of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of Venezuelans, according to reports from The Hill. Earlier this year, the administration signaled plans to terminate these protections, citing vastly altered conditions in Venezuela.
The Justice Department had escalated the case following a San Francisco federal district judge's interruption of the efforts, branding them as being based on negative stereotypes. Ketanji Brown Jackson, the sole justice appointed by former President Joe Biden, was the only member of the court who dissented from the decision, which didn't include an explanation from either side.
This landmark judgment stands as a legal success for the Trump administration, simultaneously highlighting contentious immigration policies repeatedly challenged in nationwide courts. It comes on the heels of blocked efforts to fast-track the deportation of Venezuelans linked to gang affiliations, underscoring the ongoing political and legal saga surrounding TPS.
