Film Star Nusraat Faria Granted Bail Amid Attempted Murder Allegations

In a surprising turn of events, popular Dhaka film actress Nusraat Faria has been granted bail by a court following her arrest in an attempted murder case tied to anti-discrimination protests in Dhaka. Court Judge Mostafizur Rahman granted bail on Tuesday after an appeal by Faria's legal team.

Nusraat Faria, recognized for portraying Sheikh Hasina in the biographical film 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', was detained by police at Dhaka Airport as she was preparing to travel abroad. Despite being arrested, police indicated that a further decision on her detention would be made following their inquiries.

The case involves allegations of attempted murder linked to anti-government demonstrations, with 17 actors accused in connection with the unrest. The actress, who predominantly works within the Dhallywood and Tollywood industries, remains under scrutiny as investigations unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)