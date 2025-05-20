Left Menu

Film Star Nusraat Faria Granted Bail Amid Attempted Murder Allegations

Actress Nusraat Faria, known for her role in 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', has been granted bail after being arrested in an attempted murder case during anti-discrimination protests in Dhaka. The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court approved her bail, while investigations into the charges continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:24 IST
Film Star Nusraat Faria Granted Bail Amid Attempted Murder Allegations
Dhaka film actress Nusraat Faria (Image: Instagram@nusraat_faria). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a surprising turn of events, popular Dhaka film actress Nusraat Faria has been granted bail by a court following her arrest in an attempted murder case tied to anti-discrimination protests in Dhaka. Court Judge Mostafizur Rahman granted bail on Tuesday after an appeal by Faria's legal team.

Nusraat Faria, recognized for portraying Sheikh Hasina in the biographical film 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', was detained by police at Dhaka Airport as she was preparing to travel abroad. Despite being arrested, police indicated that a further decision on her detention would be made following their inquiries.

The case involves allegations of attempted murder linked to anti-government demonstrations, with 17 actors accused in connection with the unrest. The actress, who predominantly works within the Dhallywood and Tollywood industries, remains under scrutiny as investigations unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025