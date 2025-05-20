Empowering Emirati Talent & Innovation at 'Make it in the Emirates'

The 'Make it in the Emirates' event, held under the theme 'National Creation and Emirati Talent,' concluded its second day on a high note in Abu Dhabi. With robust participation from industrial leaders, government entities, and innovators, the day underscored the vital role of Emiratis in the UAE's industrial future.

Notable announcements at the event included a press conference by the International Holding Company and Al Ain Farms Group, committing AED 1.8 billion to support the nation's food security strategy. Moreover, e& inked strategic deals to deliver AI solutions for SMEs, aiming to boost operational efficiency and technology adoption.

In electric mobility, UAE-based E Daddy formed a significant partnership with Robust to spearhead battery pack manufacturing for its new electric delivery bike. This initiative aims to establish a local electric mobility ecosystem. Meanwhile, the exhibition showcased artisans and cultural institutions promoting traditional Emirati crafts, fostering a dialogue on heritage preservation.

