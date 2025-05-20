Left Menu

Empowering Emirati Talent & Innovation at 'Make it in the Emirates'

The second day of 'Make it in the Emirates' highlighted Emirati talent and innovation with significant announcements and partnerships. It featured AED 1.8 billion for food security, AI solutions for SMEs, and advancements in electric mobility. The event celebrated Emirati craftsmanship while fostering investment and industrial collaboration across diverse sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 23:29 IST
Empowering Emirati Talent & Innovation at 'Make it in the Emirates'
'Make it in the Emirates' spotlights Emirati talent, innovation, and national industry collaboration. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The 'Make it in the Emirates' event, held under the theme 'National Creation and Emirati Talent,' concluded its second day on a high note in Abu Dhabi. With robust participation from industrial leaders, government entities, and innovators, the day underscored the vital role of Emiratis in the UAE's industrial future.

Notable announcements at the event included a press conference by the International Holding Company and Al Ain Farms Group, committing AED 1.8 billion to support the nation's food security strategy. Moreover, e& inked strategic deals to deliver AI solutions for SMEs, aiming to boost operational efficiency and technology adoption.

In electric mobility, UAE-based E Daddy formed a significant partnership with Robust to spearhead battery pack manufacturing for its new electric delivery bike. This initiative aims to establish a local electric mobility ecosystem. Meanwhile, the exhibition showcased artisans and cultural institutions promoting traditional Emirati crafts, fostering a dialogue on heritage preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025