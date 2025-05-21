Strategic Synergy: NMDC Energy Partners with Al Gharbia to Boost UAE Pipe Production

In a bid to bolster the UAE's industrial growth, NMDC Energy PJSC has entered into a significant partnership with Al Gharbia, a prominent Abu Dhabi-based pipeline manufacturer. By signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two companies aim to accelerate the production of pipes to meet both local and regional demands.

The collaboration is a testament to the country's advanced technological capabilities, with Al Gharbia being a leading manufacturer of Longitudinally Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) Pipes. This initiative complements the MIITE mandate, showcasing the synergy between key players in the UAE's industrial and energy sectors.

Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, emphasized the importance of finding synergies that offer impactful solutions to meet the evolving demands of the energy industry. Meanwhile, NMDC Group continues to announce strategic partnerships and projects within the UAE and internationally, maintaining an active presence in countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)