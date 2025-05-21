Left Menu

Strategic Synergy: NMDC Energy Partners with Al Gharbia to Boost UAE Pipe Production

NMDC Energy PJSC collaborates with Al Gharbia to enhance pipeline manufacturing in Abu Dhabi, supporting the UAE's industrial growth. This strategic alliance aims to fulfill local and regional demand, aligning with UAE's energy landscape development while showcasing the country's technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:33 IST
Strategic Synergy: NMDC Energy Partners with Al Gharbia to Boost UAE Pipe Production
NMDC Energy, Al Gharbia join forces to accelerate pipeline manufacturing (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a bid to bolster the UAE's industrial growth, NMDC Energy PJSC has entered into a significant partnership with Al Gharbia, a prominent Abu Dhabi-based pipeline manufacturer. By signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two companies aim to accelerate the production of pipes to meet both local and regional demands.

The collaboration is a testament to the country's advanced technological capabilities, with Al Gharbia being a leading manufacturer of Longitudinally Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) Pipes. This initiative complements the MIITE mandate, showcasing the synergy between key players in the UAE's industrial and energy sectors.

Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, emphasized the importance of finding synergies that offer impactful solutions to meet the evolving demands of the energy industry. Meanwhile, NMDC Group continues to announce strategic partnerships and projects within the UAE and internationally, maintaining an active presence in countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025