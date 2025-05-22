Left Menu

India Reaffirms Bilateral Stance Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

In a recent briefing, India's Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that dialogues with Pakistan must remain bilateral, excluding any third-party intervention. The MEA emphasized that discussions about Jammu-Kashmir will focus on Pakistan vacating illegally occupied areas. The cessation of hostilities was discussed, following India's retaliatory 'Operation Sindoor'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:10 IST
India Reaffirms Bilateral Stance Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEA, YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a stern reiteration that any engagement between India and Pakistan must occur on a bilateral basis, explicitly excluding third-party involvement. In the recent weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that discussions on Jammu-Kashmir should focus on Pakistan vacating the illegally occupied Indian territory.

"Our stance is clear: India-Pakistan engagements are bilateral," Jaiswal declared, adding that 'talks and terror' are incompatible. India is open to discussing the extradition of terrorists, a list of whom was previously shared with Pakistan, Jaiswal noted. On the matter of the Indus Waters Treaty, he stated it will remain in 'abeyance' until Pakistan ceases its support for cross-border terrorism.

Regarding US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire, Jaiswal opted not to expand on the matter beyond previous statements. In discussions with China, the focus was on India's firm stance against terrorism from Pakistan, as conveyed by NSA Ajit Doval to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The backdrop of these discussions includes 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted terror camps post the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025