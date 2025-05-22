India Reaffirms Bilateral Stance Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a stern reiteration that any engagement between India and Pakistan must occur on a bilateral basis, explicitly excluding third-party involvement. In the recent weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that discussions on Jammu-Kashmir should focus on Pakistan vacating the illegally occupied Indian territory.

"Our stance is clear: India-Pakistan engagements are bilateral," Jaiswal declared, adding that 'talks and terror' are incompatible. India is open to discussing the extradition of terrorists, a list of whom was previously shared with Pakistan, Jaiswal noted. On the matter of the Indus Waters Treaty, he stated it will remain in 'abeyance' until Pakistan ceases its support for cross-border terrorism.

Regarding US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire, Jaiswal opted not to expand on the matter beyond previous statements. In discussions with China, the focus was on India's firm stance against terrorism from Pakistan, as conveyed by NSA Ajit Doval to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The backdrop of these discussions includes 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted terror camps post the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)