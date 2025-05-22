Left Menu

India Presses Turkiye to Curb Pakistan's Terror Links Amid Aviation Spat

India urges Turkiye to press Pakistan to cease its support for terrorism. This call comes amid diplomatic tensions over the revocation of a Turkish firm's airport operation rights in India. India's military swiftly retaliated to recent terrorist attacks with significant operations, leading to tentative peace talks with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:49 IST
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEA, YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Indian government has called on Turkiye to exert pressure on Pakistan to end its support for cross-border terrorism. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a weekly briefing, emphasized the need for Turkiye to take a firm stand against Pakistan's terror affiliations, urging accountability and action.

The diplomatic exchange comes at a time when tensions are high due to the revoked security clearance of Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services. This decision, attributed to national security concerns, has prompted Celebi to challenge the move legally, citing risks to employment and investor confidence in its independent operations in India.

Militarily, India responded to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam with Operation Sindoor, targeting multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The retaliation led to an escalated military exchange, with both countries engaging in hostilities before reaching a temporary cessation of attacks on May 10, after significant drone activity was reported along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

