ADNOC's ICV Programme Fuels Emirati Job Creation and Economic Growth

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC has announced its significant achievements with the In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, which has created 17,000 job opportunities for Emirati nationals. Since its inception in 2018, the programme has been working closely with private sector partners to drive local talent development.

Salem Bafaraj, Vice President of In-Country Value and Industrial Development at ADNOC Group, highlighted the tremendous response from qualified Emirati professionals during the fourth Make it in the Emirates edition, noting their enthusiasm for roles within the energy and industrial sectors. This reflects the programme's alignment with the leadership's strategic vision.

reinforcing its commitment to nurturing national capabilities, ADNOC is focused on facilitating Emiratis' entry into the workforce. The company remains dedicated to fostering industrial growth and economic diversification, thereby ensuring sustainable development across the UAE through a skilled workforce.

