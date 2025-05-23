Solidarity and Strength: Global Support for India Post-Pahalgam Attack
Following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, international figures, including Nikolay Mladenov of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, expressed solidarity with India. A high-level all-party Indian delegation, visiting UAE, emphasized unity and India's firm stance against terrorism, highlighting recent operations and the evolving global narrative against extremism.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Nikolay Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 fatalities, expressing UAE's solidarity with India. Addressing ANI, Mladenov emphasized that terrorism is intolerable, irrespective of its ideological or religious pretext, vowing ongoing support to combat it.
Mladenov's comments came following discussions with a visiting Indian all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde. The delegation, including prominent MPs and leaders, underscored the necessity of a united international front against extremism and highlighted India's proactive measures post-attack.
The delegation's UAE visit, part of the Operation Sindoor global outreach, conveyed India's unwavering stance against terrorism. BJP leader Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia reiterated the nation's resilient approach, remarking that negotiations are futile in the context of ongoing attacks, symbolizing India's 'new normal' in response policy.
