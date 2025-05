India's Parliamentary Delegation Engages Russia in Terrorism Dialogue

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, headed by DMK's Kanimozhi, was warmly welcomed by Leonid Slutsky, Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, along with several Russian lawmakers. This high-profile visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening dialogues on terrorism and its diplomatic relations with Russia.

As reported on X, the delegation, including MPs from various political backgrounds, coordinated discussions with Russian counterparts, including the First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, Andrey Denisov. The aim was to reiterate India's stance against terrorism amidst ongoing global concerns.

India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, spearheaded briefings on the robust India-Russia ties. The delegation will also visit Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain as part of Operation Sindoor, reinforcing India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and showcasing the nation's unified front across multiple international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)