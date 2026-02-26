Left Menu

India-Israel Ties Strengthened: A Strategic Partnership Blossoms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli President Isaac Herzog engaged in talks to enhance cooperation in several sectors, such as education, technology, and innovation. Their discussions also focused on boosting regional partnerships and strategic alliances, highlighting the evolving relationship between India and Israel which promises global benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:43 IST
In a highly anticipated meeting, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli President Isaac Herzog held substantial talks aimed at bolstering cooperation in critical areas like education, technology, and connectivity. Described as 'extremely fruitful', the discussions symbolized the strengthening ties between the two nations.

During Modi's historic second visit to Israel, the leaders explored avenues to enhance bilateral partnerships, particularly in strategic sectors such as innovation and security. Modi expressed gratitude for the reception and stressed the potential of the India-Israel relationship to contribute to the global good.

President Herzog, echoing these sentiments, emphasized the strategic importance of their partnership, proposing student exchanges between Israeli and Indian universities. He accepted Modi's invitation to visit India, highlighting the opportunity for deeper cooperation in various domains, including regional economic corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

