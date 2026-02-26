India and Israel Forge New Strategic Partnership with 27 Key Outcomes
India and Israel announced 27 significant outcomes during PM Modi's visit to Israel, including 17 agreements in areas such as AI, geophysical exploration, digital payments, agriculture, and cybersecurity. This strengthens their bilateral relations through strategic and people-centric initiatives, elevating ties to a Special Strategic Partnership.
- Country:
- Israel
In a historic visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli leaders have cemented their relationship by unveiling 27 strategic outcomes. The visit, which spanned February 25-26, marks a significant elevation of bilateral ties across key sectors including geophysical exploration, digital payments, agriculture, and cybersecurity.
Among the 17 agreements signed, a notable MoU on geophysical exploration aims to deploy advanced technologies for sustainable resource development. Bilateral cooperation extends to national maritime heritage and cross-border digital payments, emphasizing their shared cultural and economic heritage. Additionally, a Cultural Exchange Programme will further cultural ties.
Strategically, both nations are prioritizing advanced agriculture, ethical AI, and cybersecurity. Implementation protocols on Labour Mobility and academic collaborations, as well as new initiatives in technology and finance, will foster investment and innovation, underscoring the newly elevated Special Strategic Partnership status of India and Israel.
