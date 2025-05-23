US Lawmakers Challenge Hotel Chains' Stance on Taiwan Labelling

Chairman John Moolenaar of the House Select Committee on China, alongside Senator Marsha Blackburn, has issued a stern admonition to the leaders of Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt Hotels. In a letter, they criticized the use of 'Taiwan, China' on company websites and marketing content, arguing it contradicts US policy and endorses the Chinese Communist Party's position.

The legislators emphasized that this depiction jeopardizes US policy, which supports Taiwan as a separate entity, and indirectly supports the People's Republic of China's claims over the island nation. Highlighting a joint statement from the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, and State in October 2024, the letter urged these corporations to adhere to the American consensus to recognize Taiwan simply as 'Taiwan.'

Moolenaar and Blackburn called on these hotel giants to revise their terminology to align with US political standards. They stated that continuing to label Taiwan as part of China not only defies US policy but also undermines Taiwan's democratic governance. The plea concluded with a call for Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt to ensure accurate representation of Taiwan on international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)