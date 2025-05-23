Left Menu

US Lawmakers Challenge Hotel Chains' Stance on Taiwan Labelling

US lawmakers have urged major hotel chains to cease using 'Taiwan, China' in their materials, arguing that it contradicts US policy and supports China's claim over Taiwan. The appeal stresses the importance of correctly acknowledging Taiwan's democratic status in alignment with America's longstanding political stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:57 IST
US Lawmakers Challenge Hotel Chains' Stance on Taiwan Labelling
Representative image (Photo/@committeeonccp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Chairman John Moolenaar of the House Select Committee on China, alongside Senator Marsha Blackburn, has issued a stern admonition to the leaders of Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt Hotels. In a letter, they criticized the use of 'Taiwan, China' on company websites and marketing content, arguing it contradicts US policy and endorses the Chinese Communist Party's position.

The legislators emphasized that this depiction jeopardizes US policy, which supports Taiwan as a separate entity, and indirectly supports the People's Republic of China's claims over the island nation. Highlighting a joint statement from the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, and State in October 2024, the letter urged these corporations to adhere to the American consensus to recognize Taiwan simply as 'Taiwan.'

Moolenaar and Blackburn called on these hotel giants to revise their terminology to align with US political standards. They stated that continuing to label Taiwan as part of China not only defies US policy but also undermines Taiwan's democratic governance. The plea concluded with a call for Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt to ensure accurate representation of Taiwan on international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025