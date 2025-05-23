Left Menu

Russia and UAE Fortify Ties with Enhanced BRICS Collaboration

During a meeting in St. Petersburg, Russian Federation Council Chairman Valentina Matvienko and UAE's Federal National Council Chairman Saqr Ghobash discussed enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation. They focused on opportunities within BRICS, economic partnerships, and cultural exchanges, highlighting the robust Russian-Emirati relationship.

In a pivotal meeting held in St. Petersburg, Valentina Matvienko, chairman of the Russian Federation Council, engaged in discussions with Saqr Ghobash, her counterpart in the UAE's Federal National Council. The talks centered on bolstering inter-parliamentary cooperation amid the expansion of BRICS, where the UAE has recently joined.

Matvienko identified the potential for collaboration within this expanding bloc, highlighting the evolving parliamentary dimension of BRICS and the role lawmakers can play in its future development. The dialogue underscored the robust ties between Russia and the UAE, marked by active interactions among heads of state, government entities, legislative bodies, and businesses.

The leaders also deliberated on enhancing economic connections, focusing on an impending economic partnership agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the UAE. Cultural and academic exchanges were emphasized as critical to forging enduring partnerships, while Matvienko lauded Ghobash's dedication to fostering bilateral relations. In appreciation, Ghobash extended an invitation to Matvienko for an official visit to the Emirates.

