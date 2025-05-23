India Stands Firm Against Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted India's firm stance against any 'nuclear blackmail' from Pakistan, asserting that India will deal with its neighbor through strict bilateral means. His comments came after India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Speaking alongside German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Jaishankar reiterated India's 'zero tolerance' approach to terrorism, emphasizing, 'I came to Berlin following India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India maintains zero tolerance for terrorism and will never succumb to nuclear blackmail. Our engagement with Pakistan remains purely bilateral, with no ambiguity in this approach.' Wadephul also condemned the Pahalgam attack and supported India's right to self-defense.

'We are appalled by the heinous attack on April 22. We express deep sympathy for the victims and their families. After military actions from both sides, India's right to defend against terrorism is undeniable,' stated Wadephul. However, he urged for a sustained truce to facilitate bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan.

'Maintaining the current truce is essential for dialogue and bilateral conflict resolution, considering the crucial interests of both parties. Germany values its long-standing dialogue with India in combating terrorism, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration,' Wadephul added. Earlier, Jaishankar met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, conveying greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a strong military response to the April 22 terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied regions. This operation resulted in over 100 terrorist casualties affiliated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Following Pakistan's retaliatory attacks, including cross-border shelling and attempted drone strikes, India conducted a coordinated assault damaging radar and communication setups across eight Pakistani airbases. By May 10, both nations agreed to cease hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)