India's Diplomatic Triumph: UAE Backs Campaign Against Terrorism

E T Mohammed Basheer, from the IUML, underscores UAE's robust support for India's anti-terrorism efforts against Pakistan. During a Dubai press conference, Basheer focused on the positive relations between India and the UAE, as well as the critical importance of international cooperation and peace in fighting terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:25 IST
IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer in Dubai calls for a joint worldwide movement against terrorism, praising UAE's support. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a strong show of support, E T Mohammed Basheer, a prominent Lok Sabha leader from the Indian Union Muslim League, commended the United Arab Emirates for backing India's campaign against terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. Speaking at a press event in Dubai, Basheer stressed the positive impact of the UAE's cooperation, highlighting India's dedication to peace and global collaboration.

Basheer noted, "The support from the countries we've visited has been incredibly inspiring. We value the UAE's sincere cooperation. India prides itself on peaceful coexistence, and its ties with the UAE remain strong and productive." He further pointed out that following the Pahalgam attack, the UAE was the first to express full solidarity with India.

Emphasizing India's restraint in the face of provocation, Basheer added, "Post-Pahalgam, we signaled our capability for a strong response, yet chose patience. Despite provocations, India maintained decorum and articulated its positions clearly. A worldwide effort is needed to combat terrorism." An all-party delegation also engaged with UAE officials, promoting India's resolute stance against terrorism during the visit, showcasing unity and a firm approach against any form of terror activities.

The delegation pointed to ongoing cross-border terrorism, attributing it to Pakistan's attempts at disrupting India's social harmony. Emphasizing commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, India's representatives advocated for a joint international effort. Following attacks in Pahalgam, India retaliated with precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. Military tensions eased only after high-level dialogues between Indian and Pakistani military leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

