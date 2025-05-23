Left Menu

Dubai's 'Al Nokhba Programme': Forging Future Innovators

The 'Al Nokhba Programme' in Dubai, initiated by Sheikh Hamdan, is dedicated to nurturing Emirati talents with future-ready skills essential for a knowledge-based economy. Graduates showcase projects in cutting-edge fields like AI and biotechnology, highlighting the UAE's strategic investment in human capital and global technological leadership.

Dubai's 'Al Nokhba Programme': Forging Future Innovators
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, emphasized the empowerment of young Emiratis with future-ready skills as crucial to the UAE's sustainability goals. Speaking in Dubai, he reinforced education and innovation as key to regional and global competitiveness.

Addressing over 100 exceptional participants of the 'Al Nokhba Programme', organized by the National Service and Reserve Authority, Hamdan highlighted the importance of a knowledge-based economy. The event involved collaboration with institutions like Dubai Future Foundation and Khalifa University, fostering talent in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The meeting, held at Emirates Towers, showcased projects in advanced sectors such as aviation, AI, and biotechnology. Participants displayed innovative solutions like an AI navigational platform and fire-resistant materials from waste. Since its inception in 2019, the programme boasts a 100% placement rate, cementing its role in the UAE's strategic talent development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

