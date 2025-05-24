Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threat: EU Stands Firm on Trade Relations

US President Trump's proposed 50% tariff on EU goods has sparked robust responses. EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic emphasizes the importance of mutual respect in US-EU trade relations, affirming the EU's commitment to a fair deal and readiness to defend its interests.

In a bold move, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to impose a 50% tariff on European Union goods starting June 1, escalating tensions between the two economic giants.

Responding definitively, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic expressed that trade relations should be guided by mutual respect, instead of threats. "We are fully engaged and committed to ensuring a mutually beneficial deal," he stated, emphasizing the EU's readiness to stand firm on its interests.

Using a social media platform, Sefcovic reiterated that the European Commission is working diligently to secure a fair agreement with the US. The trade chief reinforced the unmatched nature of EU-US trade and described the Commission's adherence to maintaining good-faith negotiations.

