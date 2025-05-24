Baloch Leader Seeks India's Support Against Pakistani Oppression

Tara Chand Baloch, the President of the Baloch American Congress and former Balochistan Cabinet minister, has appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's ethical, political, and diplomatic support in Balochistan's struggle against Pakistani hegemony.

Chand acknowledged previous Indian moral support, citing Modi's past remarks on Balochistan that had resonated deeply within the global Baloch community. These reflections highlighted the oppressive conditions faced by Baloch people since Pakistan's forced incorporation of the region post-British rule in 1948.

Expressing concern over Balochistan's geopolitical importance, Chand emphasized its natural resources and strategic location. He also praised Modi's decision regarding the Indus Waters Treaty and urged India to lead international efforts in raising awareness of the Baloch plight.

