Taiwan Fortifies Defense Strategy Amid China's Rising Aggression

Taiwan focuses on combat readiness and military transformation to counter escalating Chinese threats. Key strategies include revamped training, asymmetric warfare tactics, and extended annual military exercises. These measures aim to enhance deterrence and adapt to potential Chinese aggression.

Updated: 24-05-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:20 IST
Taiwan has intensified its focus on combat readiness and military transformation in response to increasing threats from China, according to Focus Taiwan. The urgency for deterrence has surged, as highlighted by National Defence Minister Wellington Koo and President Lai Ching-te.

In efforts to prepare for potential hostilities, Taiwan has overhauled its military training programs. New subjects have been introduced for conscripts and senior officers, focusing on recent military assets. These developments are pivotal for maintaining a robust deterrent, Koo emphasized.

Additionally, Taiwan's strategy includes asymmetric warfare, particularly with enhanced air defense, drones, and mobile radar systems, crucial in countering a numerically superior adversary. The extended Han Kuang exercises will assess Taiwan's readiness and troop deployment amid possible Chinese aggression.

