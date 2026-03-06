Left Menu

Revamping Global Deterrence: U.S. Shifts Focus Amid Global Tensions

At the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Bonnie Glick highlighted the U.S.'s approach to managing international crises, noting a strategic resource shift from East to West Asia. Despite regional instability and China's ambitions, Glick emphasizes the enduring U.S.-India partnership and the evolving geopolitical landscape.

Bonnie Glick, Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, speaks during the Raisina Dialogue 2026 session 'Beyond Strategic Ambiguity: Rethinking Deterrence in the Taiwan Strait' in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an illuminating address at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Bonnie Glick, Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, spotlighted the U.S.'s strategic maneuvering across the globe. Speaking on 'Beyond Strategic Ambiguity: Rethinking Deterrence in the Taiwan Strait', Glick underscored America's agility in juggling multiple international crises while shifting military focus from East Asia to West Asia amidst the Iran conflict.

Glick highlighted the nuanced use of American power, pointing out that China's restated ambition for 'reunification' has heightened East Asian tensions. However, she reassured that despite resource reallocation, Washington's stance remains resolute. Skepticism towards longstanding alliances and the strategic implications for Taiwan were central to the discussions.

Further exploring Sino-U.S.-India relations, Glick contrasted China's experiment with global integration to India's democratic heft. While acknowledging ongoing trade challenges with India, she emphasized the importance of shared democratic values over pure economic interests. Meanwhile, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau framed this period as crucial for deepening U.S.-India ties, despite the backdrop of America's 'America First' doctrine.

