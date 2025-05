India-Russia Talks Strengthen Anti-Terrorism Solidarity Amid Global Tensions

During a diplomatic visit to Russia, an all-party Indian delegation, orchestrated by DMK MP Kanimozhi, sought to solidify international support against terrorism. Former Diplomat Manjeev S Puri confirmed Russia's alignment with India's anti-terrorism stance, noting that Russian leaders demonstrated a thorough understanding of India's concerns.

The primary aim of the visit was to consolidate India's demand for a global crackdown on terrorism, with Russia as a strategic ally offering unwavering support. Puri emphasized the longstanding India-Russia partnership, asserting Russia's firm solidarity in bringing perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

The delegation is scheduled to continue its diplomatic mission to Slovenia, a current member of the UN Security Council, to echo India's call for a global anti-terrorism initiative. This visit follows recent tensions with Pakistan, wherein India sought bilateral resolution to cross-border hostilities.